Mizuho Trims Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Target Price to $48.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MUR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.