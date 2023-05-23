Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,142,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,142,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,629,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,855,148.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,342 shares of company stock worth $61,035,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $1,478,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $11,856,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average is $163.98.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.