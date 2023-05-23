Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $448.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

