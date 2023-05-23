Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $47.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

In related news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $127,170.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,123.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,762 shares of company stock valued at $15,438,782 over the last 90 days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

