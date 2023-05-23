Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 331,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in eBay by 860.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 532,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 476,810 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 96,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 73,413 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 216,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 116,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Insider Activity

eBay Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

