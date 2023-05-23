Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

LIT opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

