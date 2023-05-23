Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

