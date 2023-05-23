Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 1,920 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,045,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 939,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,551,000 after purchasing an additional 227,636 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

