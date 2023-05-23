Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 5,240 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MP Materials by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 235,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 333,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in MP Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.69. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

