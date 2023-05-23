Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGG opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,250 ($15.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.05) to GBX 1,100 ($13.68) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

