Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $245,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,863 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,869,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,216,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,319 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWN opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

