Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,789,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.