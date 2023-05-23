Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $235,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 209,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 111,361 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1613 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

