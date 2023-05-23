Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $240,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

NYSE INVH opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

