Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $243,000 in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 351.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GVA. TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Granite Construction Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.