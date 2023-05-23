Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,903,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,904,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

