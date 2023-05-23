Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Dover Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.52.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

