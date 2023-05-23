Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

