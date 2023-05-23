Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in PTC by 157.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in PTC by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,969 shares of company stock worth $72,667,315 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

