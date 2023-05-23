Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,244 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.