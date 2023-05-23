Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,021 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.36.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.