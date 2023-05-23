Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,377,000 after buying an additional 273,391 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

