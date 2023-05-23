Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

