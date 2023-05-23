Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,770 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.63. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.