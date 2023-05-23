Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average of $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

