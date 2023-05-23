Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

