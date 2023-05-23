Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 300 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

