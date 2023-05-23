Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,279 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

