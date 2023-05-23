Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,746 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of FV opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

