Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,746 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVGet Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.