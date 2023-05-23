Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Price Performance

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $325.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.24. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

