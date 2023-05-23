Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $222.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.42. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $251.17.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Why Investors Aren’t Kicking Up Their Heels Over Boot Barn Stock?
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.