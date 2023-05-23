Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $222.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.42. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.