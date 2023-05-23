Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE B opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 375.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

