Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

OHI stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 233.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

