Morgan Stanley Boosts SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Price Target to GBX 2,500

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZYGet Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,500 ($31.09) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,082.00.

SSE Stock Performance

SSEZY stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. SSE has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

