Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Mueller Industries worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $10,910,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 201,438 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after buying an additional 136,619 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
