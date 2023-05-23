MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

LON:MYX opened at GBX 33 ($0.41) on Friday. MYCELX Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.50 ($0.64). The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.36. The firm has a market cap of £7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -183.33 and a beta of 0.89.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

