MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.18) target price on the stock.
MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance
LON:MYX opened at GBX 33 ($0.41) on Friday. MYCELX Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.50 ($0.64). The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.36. The firm has a market cap of £7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -183.33 and a beta of 0.89.
MYCELX Technologies Company Profile
