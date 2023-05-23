Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Lowered to $140.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NBR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $93.69 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $193.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $893.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

