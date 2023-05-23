National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.55.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CG stock opened at C$7.08 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of C$282.82 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.