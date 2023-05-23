National Bankshares Raises Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$7.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FVI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

FVI opened at C$4.65 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.82 and a 12 month high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.90.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.0809118 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

