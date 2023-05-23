NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in NatWest Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.85) to GBX 380 ($4.73) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.10) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.08.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

