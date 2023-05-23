New Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGD. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $887.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128,644 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 353,200 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 14.1% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,883,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 233,237 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 143.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

