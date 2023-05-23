NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NewtekOne Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.21. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.54). NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.21 million. Equities analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Young purchased 3,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at $392,660.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,800 shares of company stock worth $411,013 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NewtekOne by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

