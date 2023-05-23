NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

