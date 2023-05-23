NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after buying an additional 289,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Down 4.0 %

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.