NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $24.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

NOV Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. NOV’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that NOV will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

