NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NG stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
