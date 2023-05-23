NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

