Nutanix (NTNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.6 %

NTNX stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

