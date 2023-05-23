O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,398 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

AFL stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

