O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 297 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,015,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

GS stock opened at $324.92 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

