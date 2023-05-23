O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

